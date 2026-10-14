 Baku to host international conference on inclusive employment | 1news.az
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Baku to host international conference on inclusive employment

1news Staff10:25 - Today
Baku to host international conference on inclusive employment

On October 15–16, Baku will host an international conference dedicated to the development of inclusive employment and expanding job opportunities for people with autism and other forms of disability.

The event will bring together experts from various countries, representatives of government agencies, international organizations, private business, the academic community, and civil society institutions. Participants will discuss prospects for the development of an inclusive labor market, exchange international experience, and consider practical mechanisms for creating conditions that allow people with disabilities to fully participate in professional activities.

One of the key objectives of the conference will be to study the possibilities of applying international approaches to inclusive employment in Azerbaijan. Particular attention is planned to be paid to developing cooperation between the state and the private sector, as well as to raising employers' awareness of the need to create an accessible working environment that takes into account the needs of employees with various forms of disability.

Specialists from the United States, Ireland, France, Turkey, and other countries will take part in the conference. Representatives of Azerbaijani state institutions and private companies will also present initiatives and practical experience in the field of promoting employment for people with disabilities.

The event is expected to gather about 200 participants from Azerbaijan and other countries.

The conference aims to strengthen international cooperation, disseminate effective practices of inclusive employment, and create additional opportunities for the professional fulfillment of people with autism and other forms of disability.

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