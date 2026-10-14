Expressbank's net profit rose 65%, and its deposit portfolio grew 19.5%

Expressbank has recorded growth in its assets, loan and deposit portfolios, as well as in its profitability indicators.

Expressbank OJSC has announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2026. During the reporting period, the Bank's net profit rose by 65.09% to 9.9 million manats, its loan portfolio reached 592.4 million manats, and its deposit portfolio reached 372.2 million manats.

The Bank's assets amounted to 725.4 million manats, up 8.81% compared to the end of last year. The volume of loans issued to customers increased by 7.76% to 592.4 million manats. Higher growth was recorded in business loans: this portfolio expanded by 11.92%, approaching 223 million manats. The growth recorded in the loan portfolio is an indicator of Expressbank's flexible approach to its customers' financial needs and its support for their development initiatives.

Significant growth was also observed in the deposit portfolio. Thus, the total deposit portfolio increased by 19.51% to 372.2 million manats, while deposits of individuals grew by 27.04% to 330 million manats. The growth in individuals' deposits is one of the key indicators reflecting the trust customers place in Expressbank and their interest in the Bank's financial services. This dynamic is also important in terms of developing the Bank's long-term relationships with its customers.

The Bank's profitability indicators also demonstrated positive dynamics. Compared to the corresponding period of last year, interest income rose by 15.75% to 70.2 million manats, while net interest income increased by 10.24% to 43.6 million manats. Operating profit grew by 21% to 18.5 million manats. As a result, the Bank's net profit rose by 65.09% to 9.9 million manats.

Growth was also recorded in indicators for investment and financial operations. The volume of trading and investment securities increased by 49.42% to 59.4 million manats. The volume of deposits placed with banks and other financial institutions grew by 53.60%, while the volume of loans granted to those institutions increased by 75.70%.

The results noted above reflect the strengthening of customer trust in Expressbank and the positive dynamics in its financial indicators. The Bank continues to support its customers as a reliable financial partner and to develop its customer-oriented services.

Expressbank operates with 18 branches in Baku and the regions. You can learn about the Bank's products and services on the website www.expressbank.az, through the 132 Information Center, or from the Bank's official accounts on the social platforms “Instagram”, “Facebook”, “LinkedIN” and “Telegram”.

Expressbank OJSC operates under license No. 119 issued by the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan on December 30, 1992. Address: Baku, Y.V. Chamanzaminli str., 134C.