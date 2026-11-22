A family trip is always a little more than choosing a hotel and making a list of attractions. You want the children to be interested, the adults to truly relax, and the days to add up to shared impressions that will be remembered at home for a long time to come.

Dubai knows how to turn such a vacation into a rich adventure. Here you can switch between several scenarios in a single trip: spend a day in a huge water park, see the underwater world, set off toward new entertainment, stroll by the sea, and return in the evening to a hotel where every detail of a vacation for the whole family has been thought through.

But for parents, impressions are not the only thing that matters. Comfort, a clear organization of the trip, and a sense of safety are no less important — especially when traveling with a child. Dubai pays great attention to the safety of public spaces, tourist infrastructure, and family entertainment, which helps you focus on the main thing: relaxing together.

In this article we have gathered the places that will make a family trip special — from vivid attractions and entertainment to a hotel where you can not simply stay, but continue your vacation.

Aquaventure World: water adventures on a global scale

If a family trip involves not only new impressions but also the chance to experience something unusual together, Aquaventure World on the grounds of Atlantis, The Palm is one of those locations that is definitely worth including in a Dubai itinerary.

This is not just a water park, but an entire world of water entertainment covering about 22.5 hectares. More than 105 slides, rides, and experiences, three themed towers, a kilometer-long private beach, and separate spaces for the youngest guests — it is easy to spend a whole day here, and every member of the family will find something to enjoy.

Aquaventure World impresses not only with its scale, but also with its records. For example, Shockwave is recognized as the world's longest family water coaster: it stretches 449 meters, and the whole family can ride it — up to six people at once. Another record holder is Odyssey of Terror, the world's tallest water slide with a Double TornadoWAVE® element. For those who prefer especially intense thrills, there is the famous Leap of Faith: an almost vertical drop from a height of 27.5 meters that continues through a transparent tunnel in a lagoon with sharks.

At the same time, Aquaventure is far from being only a territory of extreme rides. For children, there are special play areas — Splashers Lagoon, Splashers Cove, Splashers Island, and Splashers Mountain — with water slides, pools, and interactive entertainment. Parents can choose a more relaxed rest by the water, head to the beach, or explore the numerous river routes together with their children.

The marine component of the complex deserves special attention. Dozens of opportunities to get acquainted with the underwater world are available here, and more than 65,000 marine animals live in the marine spaces and exhibits. This adds another dimension to the trip: in addition to water entertainment, guests get the chance to see amazing representatives of marine fauna.

Aquaventure also has an important feature that families with different needs will appreciate. The park was one of the first in the region to receive the international Certified Autism Center designation: the staff has undergone special training to create more comfortable conditions for guests with autism spectrum disorders.

As a result, Aquaventure World becomes not just a point on a tourist itinerary, but a full-fledged family adventure that combines adrenaline, relaxation, educational experiences, and entertainment for different ages. It is precisely the opportunity to share all these emotions that makes it one of the most memorable stops in Dubai.

IMG Worlds of Adventure: six worlds under one roof

After water adventures, it is time to change the scenery. At IMG Worlds of Adventure, guests are offered a completely different format of family leisure — a huge indoor theme park where, in just a few hours, you can find yourself in the company of Marvel superheroes, meet favorite Cartoon Network characters, and even travel back to the prehistoric era of dinosaurs.

IMG Worlds of Adventure is considered Dubai's largest indoor theme park. Its area exceeds 1.5 million square feet (about 140,000 square meters), and the complex itself is designed to host more than 20,000 guests a day. It contains six themed zones, each with its own atmosphere and entertainment.

Fans of superhero stories will find the Marvel Zone, where you can meet Spider-Man, the Hulk, Iron Man, and other heroes of the famous universe. In Lost Valley — Dinosaur Adventure, the scenery transports visitors to a prehistoric world with enormous dinosaurs and thrilling rides. And the Cartoon Network zone takes you back to the world of popular cartoons, where characters familiar to several generations of viewers come to life.

There are also spaces with a completely different mood. IMG Boulevard brings together shops, restaurants, and entertainment, The Haunted Town is designed for those who like a scare, and the IMG Kids Zone offers calmer play activities for young visitors.

In total, the park features 22 rides and attractions. Here you can find both extreme roller coasters for those seeking adrenaline and family entertainment designed for visitors of different ages. At the same time, it is important to take into account the height restrictions of individual rides: before visiting, it is worth checking the admission conditions in order to plan your route in advance.

A separate advantage of IMG Worlds of Adventure is its fully indoor, air-conditioned space. For Dubai, where hot weather prevails for most of the year, this is especially convenient: you can devote an entire day to entertainment without worrying about the temperature outside.

IMG Worlds of Adventure is another chance to see how diverse a family vacation in Dubai can be. Here each themed world offers its own adventure scenario, and the overall impression is made up of dozens of small discoveries.

Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo: a meeting with the inhabitants of the ocean

In Dubai, even an ordinary trip to a shopping mall can turn into a separate adventure. The Dubai Mall is home to one of the city's most impressive attractions — the Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, where acquaintance with the underwater world begins literally from the first steps.

The enormous aquarium, with a volume of 10 million liters of water, is located right inside the shopping center and extends across several floors. Thousands of marine animals representing more than 140 species live here. Sharks, rays, and numerous ocean inhabitants swim past a giant transparent wall that makes a strong impression in itself.

But the most interesting part begins inside. One of the main routes is a transparent underwater tunnel about 48 meters long. During the walk, it feels as though visitors have found themselves on the seabed: sharks and rays swim overhead and on both sides, and a panorama of underwater life opens up all around.

The acquaintance with nature continues in the Underwater Zoo on the second floor. Three themed ecosystems are presented here — rainforest, rocky shore, and open ocean. In addition to marine inhabitants, visitors can see penguins, otters, and other animals.

For those for whom simple observation is not enough, additional experiences are available: a ride on a glass-bottom boat, as well as special programs for getting acquainted with marine animals.

The Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo is a good stop for a family itinerary. Here entertainment naturally combines with an educational experience: children get the chance to see animals they had previously encountered only in books and documentaries, while adults get a short break from the usual rhythm of the big city.

House of Hype: the Dubai that surprises even adults

If the Dubai Aquarium allows you to look into the underwater world, the next stop in the Dubai Mall transports visitors to a completely different reality. House of Hype is an interactive space that blends digital art, modern technology, music, games, and entertainment.

There is no customary museum route or single visiting scenario here. House of Hype brings together 25 interactive worlds, each of which offers its own story. You can find yourself in a glowing fantastic garden, pass through unusual mirrored spaces, enter rooms with digital installations, or discover hidden play areas.

The particular feature of House of Hype is that visitors do not simply observe what is happening, but themselves become part of this space. Interactive installations react to movement, musical and dance performances suddenly begin all around, secret rooms open up, and behind the next door a completely unexpected discovery may await.

There are play areas, photo zones, unusual decorations, and even its own gastronomic surprises. Some spaces seem to have been created specifically for social media: bright colors, unusual visual effects, and constantly changing décor make it possible to take photos and videos that will definitely stand out in the family photo archive.

House of Hype will be especially appealing to children and teenagers interested in technology, games, and unusual visual experiences. But adults will find plenty to explore here as well. This is another example of how Dubai reinterprets familiar entertainment formats, turning a visit to a shopping mall into an adventure in its own right.

Museum of Candy: a sweet journey into childhood

After digital worlds and interactive entertainment, it is time to head to a place where candies become the main characters. The Museum of Candy in Dubai is positioned as the world's first museum of this format — a bright space dedicated to sweets, childhood memories, and small joys that are understood regardless of age.

Everything here is arranged so that an ordinary acquaintance with the world of candy turns into a real adventure. More than 15 themed halls transport visitors into a colorful universe of sweets: from traditional lollipops and gummy bears to huge lollipops on sticks, airy cotton candy, and refined macarons. Each hall is designed in its own style, and the bright décor and unusual installations literally invite you to become part of what is happening.

Among the most interesting spaces are the Gummy Bear Pool, resembling a pool filled with gummy bears, and the Cotton Candy Bath, where you can immerse yourself in the atmosphere of airy cotton candy. There are also interactive stations that let you get acquainted with unusual flavors and original confectionery creations. In the Lettergram Room, visitors can leave sweet messages and give free rein to their imagination.

This is a place where taking photos becomes part of the entertainment: almost every hall offers a new backdrop, unusual details, and bright décor. That is why the Museum of Candy will surely appeal to those who love unusual spaces and want to preserve not only memories, but also colorful photographs from the trip.

After a walk through the sweet universe, you can stop by the café, which offers milkshakes with candy, signature ice cream, and coffee, and in the shop you can choose sweets that you will want to take home with you.

The Museum of Candy is not so much a classic museum as an interactive space for a good mood. Here children get the chance to find themselves inside the world of their favorite sweets, while adults can briefly return to their own childhood. And sometimes it is precisely such small stops, seemingly not serious at first glance, that become some of the most pleasant memories of a family trip.

Le Méridien Mina Seyahi: when the hotel itself becomes part of the journey

After busy days filled with rides, unusual spaces, and new impressions, it is especially pleasant to find yourself in a place where there is no need to hurry anywhere. Where the morning begins with breakfast overlooking the sea, the day can be spent by the pool or on the beach, and in the evening you can simply enjoy the atmosphere of resort Dubai. It is exactly such a continuation of a family trip that Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark becomes.

Located in the Dubai Marina area, on the coast of the Persian Gulf, the five-star resort combines the advantages of a city hotel and a full-fledged beach vacation. The windows offer views of the sea, Dubai Marina, and the famous Palm Jumeirah, while the grounds with palm trees, pools, and a private beach create a completely different mood — calmer and more relaxed.

But the main advantage of Le Méridien Mina Seyahi for families with children is that here you hardly ever have to think up ways to keep a child occupied. The resort is home to Jungle Bay Waterpark — a water park with water slides, a wave pool, water play areas, and special zones for the youngest guests. Speed lovers can try the Whizzard slides, while those who prefer calmer entertainment will find shallow pools and play spaces. Admission to Jungle Bay is among the complimentary benefits for hotel guests.

Another place that deserves attention is the Le Méridien Family Kids Club. The children's club offers a variety of classes, games, creative activities, and entertainment both indoors and outdoors. While the children are busy with their programs, parents get the opportunity to devote time to themselves: relax by the pool, head to the beach, or make use of the spa center's services.

Water entertainment, however, is not limited to the water park. Guests have five pools at their disposal, including a children's pool, a lap pool, and a lazy river — a calm water stream along which you can float unhurriedly while enjoying your rest. The long private beach opens up additional possibilities: swimming in the Persian Gulf, walks along the sea, kayaking, and other water sports.

A separate part of the resort atmosphere is gastronomy. In the restaurants and cafés you can choose dishes from different cuisines and various dining formats: from a leisurely breakfast to dinner with a sea view.

The hotel itself has 220 rooms and suites, offering different accommodation options. This makes it possible to choose a suitable format both for a small family and for a longer stay.

Le Méridien Mina Seyahi is a good example of what a family resort in a big city can be. Here there is no need to choose between the beach, the pool, entertainment for the child, and the chance for adults to relax a little: all of this is gathered in one place. This is the special value of such a vacation — when even a day without excursions and trips becomes a full-fledged part of the journey.

The Dubai you want to discover together

Every family trip has its own rhythm. Sometimes it is an early morning and a whole day in a water park, sometimes it is getting acquainted with unusual places, walks, new flavors, and unexpected discoveries. And sometimes it is simply a few hours by the sea, when there is no need to rush anywhere.

Dubai is good precisely because it allows you to combine all of this in one trip. Here large-scale entertainment parks coexist with beach resorts, modern interactive spaces with the opportunity to get acquainted with nature, and vibrant city life with a comfortable family vacation.

For parents, another side of the journey is also important: developed tourist infrastructure, a convenient transport system, great attention to the safety of public spaces, and a variety of accommodation options. All of this helps you feel more confident when traveling with children and devote more attention to the vacation itself.

But the main thing that remains after such a trip is not the number of attractions visited, and not even the photographs taken as keepsakes. It is the shared emotions, the stories that will be recalled at the family table for a long time to come, and the desire to return one day in order to discover Dubai from a new side.