 Prime Minister of Azerbaijan receives President of Laos - PHOTO | 1news.az
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Prime Minister of Azerbaijan receives President of Laos - PHOTO

1news Staff15:00 - Today
Prime Minister of Azerbaijan receives President of Laos - PHOTO

On October 14, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith, who is on an official visit to our country.

As AZERTAC was told by the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers, the meeting emphasized the special significance of the Lao President's visit to Azerbaijan as the first top-level visit in the history of bilateral relations. It was noted that the meeting with President Ilham Aliyev and the Joint Statement adopted by the heads of state during it will give an important impetus to the development of Azerbaijani-Lao ties.

The importance of the participation of the President of Laos in the Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) was noted.

Information was provided on the work carried out during Azerbaijan's chairmanship of CICA for 2024-2026 toward the institutional development of the organization, the creation of new cooperation platforms, and the advancement of practical initiatives.

During the meeting, prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation in the trade and economic, transport and logistics, energy, and humanitarian spheres, in the field of demining, and in other areas were discussed.

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