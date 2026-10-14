Emomali Rahmon to take part in CICA summit in Baku

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon will take part in the seventh summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku.

As 1news.az reports citing the press service of the head of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon has already departed for Azerbaijan.

The accompanying delegation includes the minister of foreign affairs, the president's aides on foreign relations and economic issues, the secretary of the Security Council and other officials.

To recall, the 7th CICA summit will be held on October 15 in Baku with the participation of representatives of the organization's member states.