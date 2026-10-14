Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia visits Milli Majlis - PHOTO

On October 14, a delegation led by Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Hun Manet, who is on an official visit to our country, arrived at the Milli Majlis.

As the parliament's press and public relations department told AZERTAC, the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia first familiarized himself with the plenary session hall of the Milli Majlis. The guests then arrived at the memorial hall named after great leader Heydar Aliyev, where they viewed exhibits reflecting various periods of the life and political activity of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev. Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Hun Manet made an entry in the Memorial Book.

A meeting between the sides was then held.

Chairperson of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova stated that this visit is a clear indicator of the high level of relations between Cambodia and Azerbaijan. She noted that the guest's participation in the Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) during this visit demonstrates Cambodia's commitment to dialogue and to promoting peace and security throughout the region.

During the conversation, the important role of high-level meetings in the development of mutual relations was noted, and in this context the significance of the guest's meeting with President Ilham Aliyev held two days ago, the talks conducted and the documents signed was discussed.

At the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the mutual support of Azerbaijan and Cambodia within the framework of the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement, CICA and other international organizations, as well as with the fruitful cooperation existing between the sides.

During the conversation, the prospects for the development of inter-parliamentary ties were discussed, and the important role of cooperation between legislative bodies in the development of relations between our countries was noted. It was brought to attention that our parliaments cooperate closely on such important parliamentary platforms as the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement.

The meeting also touched upon political ties between the two countries, and it was brought to attention that there is close cooperation between Azerbaijan's ruling party, the New Azerbaijan Party, and the Cambodian People's Party.

Expressing satisfaction with his visit to Azerbaijan, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Hun Manet shared his impressions of the meeting with President Ilham Aliyev held two days ago. He brought to attention that during that meeting a productive exchange of views took place with a view to developing relations between the two countries in various areas.

The Prime Minister also provided information about other meetings held within the framework of this visit to our country, noting that useful discussions took place on issues of the economy, education, the defense industry, trade, tourism, and the expansion of contacts between peoples.

Also emphasizing the importance of ties in the humanitarian sphere, the guest noted with satisfaction that during the Soviet period hundreds of young Cambodians graduated from higher educational institutions of Azerbaijan and that this practice continues at present as well.

At the meeting it was stated that, despite the remote distance between Azerbaijan and Cambodia, the positive political dialogue creates good opportunities for the further expansion of cooperation in many areas.

During the conversation, an exchange of views was also held on other issues of mutual interest.