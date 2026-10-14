 IRGC says Tehran is ready for a possible U.S. attack and warns of retaliatory measures | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

IRGC says Tehran is ready for a possible U.S. attack and warns of retaliatory measures

1news Staff16:35 - Today
IRGC says Tehran is ready for a possible U.S. attack and warns of retaliatory measures

A new U.S. attack on Iran would be a "reckless step," but such a possibility cannot be ruled out, said Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi, the official spokesman for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

According to him, despite the fact that a new attack on Iran would be an "unwise decision."

The IRGC spokesman emphasized that Iran is ready for a possible new attack, and warned that if it is carried out, Washington will receive "a response it will regret."

Source: Anadolu

Share:
603

In focus

Politics

Paris is not ready to abandon confrontational rhetoric in relations with Baku — Foreign Ministry

Politics

Isaac Herzog arrives on a visit to Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Society

Media and Broadcasting Council Accuses Iranian TV Channel of Spreading Disinformation About Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Society

Azerbaijan's Central Bank sets new tariffs for card-to-card transfers and more - DETAILS

World

Trump administration appoints new ambassador to combat human trafficking

Israel approves $300 million for urgent purchase of helicopters from the U.S.

IRGC says Tehran is ready for a possible U.S. attack and warns of retaliatory measures

U.S. senators appeal to Trump with a request about Russia

Editor's Choice

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

News for you

Houthis attack the world's largest oil field

AP: Maduro's wife suffered a heart attack in prison

Man detained in Poland for death threats against prime minister and defense minister

Rubio recalled the condition for supplying Turkey with American F-35s

Latest news

Draft decisions and statements to be adopted at the 7th CICA Summit reviewed - PHOTO

Today, 18:00

FC Tractor to Azerbaijan's critics: "Why do you stay silent when it comes to Iran?"

Today, 17:35

Trump administration appoints new ambassador to combat human trafficking

Today, 17:10

Lavrov arrives in Baku

Today, 17:05

Devlet Bahçeli: Relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan are one of the strongest pillars of strengthening the Turkic world

Today, 17:00

Unibank Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter

Today, 16:42

Israel approves $300 million for urgent purchase of helicopters from the U.S.

Today, 16:40

IRGC says Tehran is ready for a possible U.S. attack and warns of retaliatory measures

Today, 16:35

Isaac Herzog arrives on a visit to Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Today, 16:30

U.S. senators appeal to Trump with a request about Russia

Today, 16:25

Downpours turn streets into rivers in Istanbul: woman swept away by water — PHOTO — VIDEO

Today, 16:22

Authorities seek to confiscate $600,000 in property from Armenian lawmaker

Today, 16:15

Armenia and Russia to create a working group to resolve railway operation issues

Today, 16:00

Laos to become the 29th member state of CICA - PHOTO

Today, 15:50

Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia visits Milli Majlis - PHOTO

Today, 15:25

Emomali Rahmon to take part in CICA summit in Baku

Today, 15:20

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan receives President of Laos - PHOTO

Today, 15:00

Trump fights a tiger - VIDEO

Today, 14:53

Container ship with 2,500 containers sinks in the Strait of Hormuz

Today, 14:42

Vietnam's vice president arrives on a visit to Azerbaijan

Today, 14:38
All news