IRGC says Tehran is ready for a possible U.S. attack and warns of retaliatory measures

A new U.S. attack on Iran would be a "reckless step," but such a possibility cannot be ruled out, said Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi, the official spokesman for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

According to him, despite the fact that a new attack on Iran would be an "unwise decision."

The IRGC spokesman emphasized that Iran is ready for a possible new attack, and warned that if it is carried out, Washington will receive "a response it will regret."

Source: Anadolu