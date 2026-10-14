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Unibank Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter

1news Staff16:42 - Today
Unibank Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter

Unibank has announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2026, delivering positive performance across its key financial indicators.

During the reporting period, the Bank’s total income approached AZN 333 million, representing an increase of AZN 56 million compared with the same period of the previous year. Operating profit exceeded AZN 53 million, while net profit increased by 73% year-on-year to AZN 26.6 million.

Strong growth was also recorded in the Bank’s capital and asset base. Total capital increased by 19%, reaching AZN 266 million, while total assets grew by AZN 465 million to nearly AZN 2.4 billion. The Bank’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 14.57% during the reporting period.

Valentin Morozov, Chairman of the Management Board of Unibank Commercial Bank OJSC, noted that the third quarter of 2026 was marked by stable growth, improved operational efficiency and the strengthening of the Bank’s key business areas:

“The third quarter of 2026 marked another period of continued progress for Unibank as we advanced through a new strategic stage. Building on the positive momentum established in the previous quarters, we continued to improve our key business indicators. The implementation of our new strategy is progressing in line with our plans. Expanding our digital channels, simplifying service processes and improving the quality of the customer experience remained at the centre of our activities throughout the quarter. In the final quarter of the year, we aim to achieve the targets we have set and further increase the value we create for our customers and partners.”

Compared with the same period of the previous year, the Bank’s total loan portfolio increased by AZN 273 million, exceeding AZN 1.5 billion by the end of the third quarter. Business loans within the overall loan portfolio grew by 44%. Compared with the corresponding period of the previous year, the volume of business loans approached AZN 733 million, bringing their share of the total loan portfolio close to 48%.

Significant growth was also recorded in lending to small businesses. Compared with the third quarter of 2025, the share of microloans in the business loan portfolio increased by 49% this year.

The deposit portfolio also demonstrated stable growth during the period. The total deposit portfolio increased by 17%, exceeding AZN 1.4 billion by the end of the third quarter.

A strong increase was recorded in both the volume and number of cashless transactions during the reporting period. Compared with the same period of the previous year, the volume of cashless transactions increased by 12%, while the number of transactions rose by 28%. From the beginning of the year through 30 September, the volume of cashless transactions exceeded AZN 12.2 billion, while the number of transactions surpassed 432 million.

The Bank’s customer base increased by 14% compared with the same period of the previous year, bringing the total number of customers to more than 2.4 million. Compared with the third quarter of 2025, the number of entrepreneur clients increased by 36%, while the number of corporate clients grew by 12%.

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