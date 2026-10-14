 Devlet Bahçeli: Relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan are one of the strongest pillars of strengthening the Turkic world | 1news.az
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Devlet Bahçeli: Relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan are one of the strongest pillars of strengthening the Turkic world

1news Staff17:00 - Today
Devlet Bahçeli: Relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan are one of the strongest pillars of strengthening the Turkic world

The historical, cultural, and fraternal ties between Turkey and Azerbaijan are based on the spiritual unity and shared memory of our peoples, said the leader of Turkey's Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Devlet Bahçeli.

"From the Aegean Sea to the Caspian, from the past to the future, Turkey and Azerbaijan are two strong states belonging to the same spiritual space. Amid any attempts to damage the fraternal relations between the two countries, it is extremely important to act on the basis of common sense and mutual understanding," he said.

Bahçeli also called for further strengthening of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS). "At a time of accelerating political, economic, and geopolitical processes in the world, the development of the Organization of Turkic States is of great importance for the future of the Turkic world," the party leader stated.

"Each Turkic country is an independent and sovereign state. Cooperation among the Turkic states is built on this understanding of sovereignty and develops on the basis of mutual respect, equality, and common interests," he emphasized. "Relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan are one of the strongest pillars of this process."

He expressed confidence that the meeting of the presidents of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, at the summit will once again demonstrate the unwavering will for brotherhood between the two countries: "The OTS summit, which will be held in Ankara in the last week of October, is of historic significance in this regard."

Source: Hürriyet

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