Lavrov arrives in Baku

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Azerbaijan to take part in the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA). The plane carrying the head of Russian diplomacy landed at the Baku airport, a TASS correspondent reports.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the event will address issues of the further development of CICA. In addition, the participants in the meeting will exchange views on current international and regional topics.

The Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia is a multinational forum for resolving key regional problems and developing cooperation among the participating states.

CICA comprises 28 countries — Russia, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Vietnam, Egypt, Israel, India, Jordan, Iraq, Iran, Kazakhstan, Cambodia, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, China, Kuwait, Mongolia, the United Arab Emirates, Palestine, Pakistan, the Republic of Korea, Tajikistan, Thailand, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka. Observers are Belarus, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, the United States, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, the Philippines, Japan, as well as the UN, the League of Arab States, the International Organization for Migration, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, and the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries.