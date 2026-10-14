 FC Tractor to Azerbaijan's critics: "Why do you stay silent when it comes to Iran?" | 1news.az
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FC Tractor to Azerbaijan's critics: "Why do you stay silent when it comes to Iran?"

1news Staff17:35 - Today
FC Tractor to Azerbaijan's critics: "Why do you stay silent when it comes to Iran?"

A resonant statement devoted to the problem of linguistic and cultural discrimination against Turks in Iran has been published on the official page of the Tabriz football club Tractor on the social network Facebook.

The authors of the statement also criticized certain circles in Turkey that speculate on the topic of the uniform dress code in Azerbaijani schools.

"In a Muslim country there can be no ban on the hijab, but there can be Turkic enmity! About 40 million Turks live in Iran, but for more than 100 years education in the Turkic language has been banned in schools, no one can speak their native language. No one can give their child a Turkic name. No one can give a Turkic name to a company, a store or other similar establishments. Only Persian and Arabic are valid! And even the president himself is barely allowed to speak his native language!" the publication says.

In connection with the hysteria raised in certain Turkish circles around the topic of the "hijab ban" in Azerbaijani schools, the football club noted the following: "But because a ban on the hijab has been in effect in Azerbaijan for a week now, you have all become enemies to your brothers! At the same time, you do not say a word about the assimilation of Muslim Turks that has been going on in Iran for 100 years! If the rights of Muslims are so important to you, if you reason so much about humanity, are the people living here not Muslims? Why do you stay silent when it comes to Iran?!"


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