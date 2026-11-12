Trendyol reports sustainability progress and announces updated 2030 targets 

Trendyol has published its fourth Sustainability Report, highlighting the results, projects and progress achieved in the area of sustainability throughout 2025.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the company's economic, environmental and social impacts and adds new targets to its sustainability roadmap through the year 2030.

Trendyol, Türkiye's leading e-commerce platform and one of the world’s leading e-commerce platforms in the world, has released its fourth Sustainability Report, presenting its sustainability initiatives and achievements in 2025 and outlining its sustainability priorities for the years ahead.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of Trendyol's sustainability performance from economic, environmental and social perspectives, highlighting the value the company creates alongside its extensive ecosystem and its contributions to sustainable development. Presenting the company's progress throughout the year through measurable indicators, the report also sets out updated sustainability targets for 2030.

Prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, the report was developed with contributions from Trendyol's various business units and functional departments. In 2025, the company took important steps to make sustainability a shared priority across the entire organization. As part of these efforts, sustainability working groups involving more than 100 employees were established, and the company began transitioning to a function-based governance model.

Trendyol gathered input from all stakeholders using a double materiality approach. The assessment identified 20 priority topics across environmental and social areas, as well as 108 impacts, risks and opportunities. The company evaluated both its impact on the environment and society and the financial risks and opportunities associated with sustainability.

Erdem İnan: "We create value together with our entire ecosystem to achieve sustainable growth"

Trendyol Group CEO Erdem İnan shared his views on the company's approach to sustainability:

“At Trendyol, we have never viewed growth as simply expanding our own business. For us, growth means creating value together, opening up new opportunities for everyone in our ecosystem and ensuring that the benefits of this growth reach as many people as possible.

In 2025, we took significant steps to make sustainability a shared priority across our organization. As we reviewed our priorities, we focused on managing our environmental and social impacts in a more systematic way. Through this report, we aim to provide a transparent account of not only the progress we have made, but also the areas where we see opportunities for improvement.

Looking ahead, our priority remains to continue growing in a way that reduces our environmental impact, creates opportunities for more people and supports the continued development of our ecosystem. By making sustainability an integral part of how we operate, we will continue working with all our stakeholders to create lasting, long-term value.”

Trendyol updates its 2030 targets and adds new goals to its roadmap

After evaluating its achievements in 2025 and identifying areas for further improvement, Trendyol has reviewed its sustainability roadmap. Taking into account changing needs, its expanding impact and sustainability priorities, the company has updated its existing targets for 2030 and added new goals to its roadmap.

As part of these commitments, Trendyol aims to use certified renewable electricity across all its facilities by 2030 and to produce 20% of Trendyol Collection products using certified and patented sustainable materials.

In the area of human capital development, the company's key targets for 2030 include supporting the digital and economic empowerment of 50,000 people and training 5,000 qualified professionals in e-commerce.

As part of its long-term climate commitments, Trendyol aims to achieve carbon neutrality in its own operations by 2040 and across its entire value chain by 2050.

Operating in 36 countries, with more than 40 million active customers and over 250,000 business partners, more than 95% of which are small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Trendyol continues to share the benefits of its growth with the broader economic ecosystem. Through its technology and e-commerce infrastructure, the company helps local producers, SMEs and entrepreneurs participate in the digital economy, while also supporting its business partners in entering new markets and reaching international customers.

Environmental responsibility: lower emissions and greater resource efficiency

Trendyol has continued its efforts to reduce its environmental impact and promote the efficient use of natural resources through initiatives focused on energy efficiency, emissions management, resource efficiency and the circular economy.

In 2025, the company switched to certified renewable electricity across all its logistics centers and operational facilities. Across all its locations, including offices, 56% of the electricity consumed during the year came from certified renewable sources.

Trendyol reduced its market-based Scope 2 emissions by 58% compared to the previous year. Through energy efficiency projects, the company saved 828,795 kWh of electricity, 74,916 standard cubic meters of natural gas and 8,802 cubic meters of water.

Optimization measures implemented in logistics operations helped reduce travel distances by more than 500,000 kilometers, equivalent to traveling around the Earth approximately 13 times. In packaging, all shipping bags were made from recyclable materials, while the company continued using 50% recycled material in their production.

The number of products carrying the Trendyol Care label also exceeded 749,000.

Valuing people: equal access to digital opportunities and local development

Trendyol continued to focus on making the opportunities created by digitalization accessible to more people and supporting inclusive economic growth.strengthening equal opportunities across its broad ecosystem, from employees and business partners to women entrepreneurs and local producers.

For more detailed information on Trendyol's sustainability performance in 2025 and its targets for the coming years, the full fourth Sustainability Report is available at this link