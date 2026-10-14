Draft decisions and statements to be adopted at the 7th CICA Summit reviewed - PHOTO

On October 14, a meeting of the Committee of Senior Officials of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) was held in Baku under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan.

According to AZERTAC, the meeting reviewed the draft decisions and statements that will be adopted at the 7th CICA Summit, which will take place on October 15 in Baku.

Agreement was reached on the draft documents dedicated to the activities carried out over the past two years within the framework of Azerbaijan's chairmanship of CICA, the future areas of cooperation among CICA member states, as well as organizational matters of the Conference, and a corresponding decision was made to submit the drafts for the Summit's consideration.