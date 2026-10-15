Media: Saudi Arabia has moved nearly 100 aircraft out of Riyadh airport

Saudi airlines have moved dozens of aircraft out of Riyadh's international airport amid attacks by the rebel movement Ansar Allah (the Houthis).

This was reported by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), citing data from the monitoring service Flightradar24.

Over the course of a week, the number of aircraft on the ground at Riyadh airport dropped from 134 to 38. According to an internal report by an insurance company obtained by the newspaper, five aircraft sustained damage of varying severity, and one of them was written off. The total cost of damage to the aircraft after the airstrikes is estimated at $375 million, WSJ reports.

On October 10, the kingdom's General Authority of Civil Aviation reported that at least 12 people were killed and another 309 injured as a result of the attack on Riyadh airport. On October 11, it reported a new attack that left people injured. The Ansar Allah movement acknowledged the same day that over a 24-hour period it had carried out "four large-scale operations using ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones."