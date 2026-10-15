Media: U.S. may ease sanctions on vessels that transported oil from Russia

The Washington administration is considering easing U.S. restrictions imposed on vessels that previously carried oil from Russia, Iran, and Venezuela.

This was reported by the Reuters news agency.

According to its sources among American officials, "the administration of [U.S. President Donald] Trump is considering easing sanctions on vessels of the so-called shadow fleet that were used to transport oil and petroleum products from countries including Russia, Iran, and Venezuela, in an attempt to reduce record-high shipping costs," as well as to ensure an increase in the volumes of oil and petroleum products supplied from the Persian Gulf countries.

The article states that if these restrictions are eased, companies wishing to use the vessels in this way will need to obtain permission from the U.S. Department of the Treasury; the possibility is being discussed that the United States will not impede the transportation of oil and petroleum products aboard the aforementioned vessels.