 Death Toll in Pakistan School Roof Collapse Rises to 30 - PHOTO - UPDATED | 1news.az
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Death Toll in Pakistan School Roof Collapse Rises to 30 - PHOTO - UPDATED

1news Staff13:03 - Today
Death Toll in Pakistan School Roof Collapse Rises to 30 - PHOTO - UPDATED

The death toll from a roof collapse at a private school in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar has reached 29 students and one teacher, Geo TV reported, citing a local medical facility.

According to the TV channel, most of the deceased students were under 13 years old. The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.

A police spokesperson stated that construction flaws led to the tragedy, ARY News reported. According to the channel, 45 people were injured, and the owner of the educational institution has been detained.

The rescue operation is ongoing. It is complicated by the fact that heavy machinery cannot reach the school, which is located on a narrow street.

11:46

28 children and 1 adult were killed when the roof of a private school collapsed in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar.

This was reported by Geo TV channel, citing a local medical facility.

Earlier, 17 casualties had been reported.

10:45

At least 17 children were killed and 20 injured when the roof of a private school collapsed in the city of Peshawar in northwestern Pakistan.

This was reported by the television channel Geo TV, citing a local medical facility.

The incident occurred in the Dir Colony area. Search and rescue operations are under way at the scene.

Source: TASS

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