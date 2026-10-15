Drone attacks tanker off the coast of Romania

The tanker YARA J, sailing under the flag of the Comoros and carrying 17 sailors from Syria, India, and Iran, came under drone attack in the roadstead of the port of Sulina in eastern Romania.

This was reported by Radio România Constanța.

The vessel was presumably heading to Ukraine to load cargo in Danube ports. The crew remained on board, and the tanker's engines are in working order.

Previously, vessels that came under drone attacks were located in Romania's exclusive economic zone, outside its territorial waters.