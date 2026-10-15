Russia has put forward a number of demands to Armenia to ensure uninterrupted supplies of Russian gas to the country.

This was reported by the Armenian newspaper Hraparak.

According to the publication, the demands include refraining from steps against Russian Railways, Gazprom and the 102nd Russian military base, a revision of the course toward rapprochement with the European Union, an end to the "persecution" of pro-Russian political figures, as well as the appointment of a deputy prime minister "acceptable to Russia."

The newspaper notes that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan "has essentially already begun to fulfill them." In particular, this concerns the abandonment of previous plans involving Russian capital, as well as participation in EAEU and CIS events.