 There should be no enclaves and exclaves on either side of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Pashinyan believes | 1news.az
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There should be no enclaves and exclaves on either side of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Pashinyan believes

1news Staff13:28 - Today
There should be no enclaves and exclaves on either side of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Pashinyan believes

There should be no enclaves and exclaves on either side of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated.

“I feel that both in Armenia and in Azerbaijan the understanding is becoming increasingly concrete: it is necessary to find an appropriate solution,” Pashinyan said.

Nevertheless, as the head of the Armenian government noted, without the delimitation of the border it will not be possible to carry out an exchange of territories.

“We must know the real area of the territory of Artsvashen (Bashkend – ed.). This will give us the opportunity to resolve the issue correctly,” the prime minister noted.

According to him, Armenia has entered the final stage of institutionalizing peace.

Source: News.am

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