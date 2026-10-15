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Isaac Herzog: Azerbaijan is an example of regional partnership and tolerance

1news Staff13:40 - Today
Isaac Herzog: Azerbaijan is an example of regional partnership and tolerance

Azerbaijan, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, has become a model of stability, demonstrating economic growth and strengthening ties with the states of the region.

This was stated by Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku.

According to him, during its chairmanship of CICA, Azerbaijan gave the organization's activities new momentum.

"We have gathered here in Baku at a time when divisions within the global community are deepening and trust in multilateral formats is declining. Despite this wave of cynicism, CICA remains an oasis of cooperation and partnership," Herzog said.

The Israeli president emphasized that his country has participated in CICA's activities since the organization's founding.

He also called it symbolic that the summit is being held in Azerbaijan, describing the country as an example of regional partnership, tolerance, and the strengthening of confidence building measures.

According to Herzog, amid rising global tensions and declining trust in international cooperation, Azerbaijan has focused CICA's attention on constructive dialogue, long-term partnership, and the search for common ground.

The politician also emphasized that Israel seeks to contribute to the development of the Asian continent in such areas as technology, science, digital connectivity, innovation, the fight against climate change, and more, while expanding cooperation with the countries of the region.

He also emphasized that Israel is interested in exchanging knowledge and experience with the countries of the region, expanding partnership ties, and implementing joint projects.

Source: Report

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