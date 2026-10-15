Spain's prime minister: The war with Iran has already cost the EU more than €100 billion

The war in Iran, launched by the United States and Israel, has cost the European Union more than €100 billion.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, after arriving in Brussels for the EU summit.

According to him, the unfair and unjustified conflict "has already cost <...> more than €100 billion to all member states, to all of Europe." As the prime minister specified, "the cost of living is rising, in particular energy prices, which are undermining the purchasing power" of Europeans, as well as the competitiveness of businesses and industrial sectors.

Source: TASS