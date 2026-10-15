 China supports extension of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in CICA | 1news.az
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China supports extension of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in CICA

1news Staff14:25 - Today
China supports extension of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in CICA

China highly appreciates Azerbaijan's efforts to strengthen the platform of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and welcomes the extension of the country's chairmanship in this structure for a new term.

This was stated by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the 7th CICA Summit in Baku.

He thanked Azerbaijan as the chairing party for the thorough preparation and the high level of organization of the summit.

"Over the two years of its chairmanship, Azerbaijan has promoted cooperation in the areas of connectivity, the digital economy, green development and increasing resilience to climate change, and has consistently worked to strengthen CICA," Wang Yi said.

According to him, Beijing highly appreciates this work and supports the continuation of Azerbaijan's chairmanship.

The head of China's Foreign Ministry added that his country is ready to continue actively supporting CICA and to take an active part in the organization's work.

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