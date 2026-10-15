Azerbaijan's culture and tourism potential presented to French professionals in Paris - PHOTO

A meeting of professionals dedicated to promoting Azerbaijan's tourism and cultural potential, as well as its opportunities as an attractive venue for holding international events, took place in Paris.

As AZERTAC reports, the event, organized with the support of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in France, as well as in cooperation with the Association of Friends of Azerbaijan (ADA) and the ECHAPEVOO agency, was attended by representatives of the tourism sector operating in Paris.

The meeting was attended by Azerbaijan's Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau Teymur Suleymanzade, Head of the Sector for Cooperation with Foreign Countries of the International Relations Department of the State Tourism Agency Sevinj Mehdiyeva, and AZAL's representative in France Kamran Kelpaliyev.

Ambassador Leyla Abdullayeva expressed gratitude to the organizers for the initiative, which contributes to the promotion of Azerbaijan in France and the development of ties between representatives of the tourism industry and the event organization sphere of the two countries.

As part of the event, presentations were made by representatives of the State Tourism Agency, AZAL, and the head of the ECHAPEVOO agency, Aliya Boukris.

Participants were presented with Azerbaijan's rich historical and cultural heritage, its tourism opportunities, high-level tourism services, and potential for organizing international events.

The meeting served to promote Azerbaijan in France as a tourist destination, as well as to create new opportunities for cooperation between the tourism industry and the event organization sphere of the two countries.