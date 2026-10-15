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Security measures tightened outside New York courthouse ahead of Maduro hearing

1news Staff18:15 - Today
Security measures tightened outside New York courthouse ahead of Maduro hearing

Security measures have been tightened outside the federal courthouse in New York, where a hearing in the case of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro will take place. The adjacent area has been fenced off with metal barriers, and police officers are on duty at the site. Law enforcement vehicles are parked near the building, and members of the media are also working here.

Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores are expected to appear before Judge Alvin Hellerstein in connection with new charges of conspiracy to use torture against political opponents. During the hearing, they are to be formally presented with the additional charges and given the opportunity to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty.

Earlier, Maduro and Flores pleaded not guilty to charges related to drug trafficking. The new counts were added by the U.S. prosecution last week. The start of the trial on the merits is scheduled for June 1, 2027.

Source: TASS

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