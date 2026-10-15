A Panel Discussion on “Garabagh Realities: The Opportunities of Digital Media and Its Social Impact” Held - PHOTO

A panel discussion on “Garabagh Realities: The Opportunities of Digital Media and Its Social Impact” was held as part of the “Rebuild Garabagh 2026” exhibition, organized by the Karabakh Revival Fund.

The discussion took place on October 15, 2026, with the participation of Member of Milli Majlis Hikmat Babaoghlu, Director of “ASAN Radio and TV” Emin Musavi, Head of the Media Entities and Journalists Relations Department of the Media and Broadcasting Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan Natiq Mammadli, Head of “ASAN AI Hub” Laman Ibrahimova, and Technology and Innovation Specialist Farid Pardashunas.

Moderated by Parvin Baghirova, Head of the Fundraising and Communications Department of the Fund, the panel discussion focused on the role of digital media in communicating the realities of Garabagh to the international community and passing historical memory on to future generations. Participants discussed ways to present this information through compelling, fact-based content free from excessive emotional rhetoric, as well as how to expand the global reach of information about restoration and reconstruction efforts in Garabagh and the new realities emerging in the region. The importance of preserving historical facts and information about the restoration process in long-term digital archives was also emphasized.

The panel addressed efforts to combat disinformation and deliberate information attacks, maintain a balance between the speed and accuracy of news reporting, verify information, and adhere to the ethical principles of professional journalism. Participants exchanged views on strengthening journalists’ fact-checking skills and improving media literacy among the public, as well as ensuring a balance between media freedom, national interests, and information security.

The impact of artificial intelligence on media activities was also discussed. Participants highlighted the importance of ensuring algorithmic transparency on digital platforms, protecting audiences from manipulation, detecting fake photographs, videos, and audio materials—including deepfake content—and applying modern verification mechanisms to maintain public trust in media sources.

Following the speakers’ remarks, they answered questions from the panel participants.