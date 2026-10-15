PASHA Bank Hosts “Azerbaijan’s New Logistics Map: From the Middle Corridor to a Regional Logistics Hub”

PASHA Bank brought together senior government officials, business leaders and representatives of the financial and transport sectors to discuss Azerbaijan’s growing role in regional trade. The event, titled “Azerbaijan’s New Logistics Map, From the Middle Corridor to a Regional Logistics Hub,” took place at the JW Marriott Absheron Baku Hotel.

The meeting focused on how Azerbaijan can build on its geographical position and transport infrastructure to strengthen connections between international markets. Particular attention was paid to the Middle Corridor and the opportunities it presents for companies adapting to changes in global trade and supply chains. Participants also discussed challenges facing the logistics sector, including transport infrastructure, regional connectivity, digitalization and access to finance.

The event was attended by Rahman Hummatov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport; Fuad Mammadov, Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan; Shahin Mammadov, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of PASHA Financial Holding; Imran Ahmadzada, Chief Financial Officer and Head of the Azerbaijan Office at NEQSOL Holding; Savaş Uzan, Chief Executive Officer of Azersun Holding; Arif Aghayev, Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC; Jalal Farajli, Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC; Bahruz Naghiyev, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of PASHA Bank; Vugar Mammadov, Vice President of Silk Way West Airlines; and Serkan Yavuz, Chief Operating Officer of Trendyol Group.

Opening the event, Javid Gouliyev, Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer of PASHA Bank, highlighted Azerbaijan’s strategic location along major international transport routes. He spoke about the economic opportunities associated with the Middle Corridor and the importance of financial services in supporting companies engaged in cross-border trade.

“The Middle Corridor plays an important role in Azerbaijan’s economic development, creating new opportunities for trade and investment. Behind every trade transaction are essential financial needs, including financing, payments, risk management and access to working capital. Financial institutions have a significant role to play in addressing these needs. At PASHA Bank, we remain committed to supporting the real economy, financing business growth and helping create new investment opportunities,” said Javid Gouliyev.

Following the opening remarks, Elman Eminov, Chief Economist at PASHA Holding, delivered a presentation titled “Reshaping Global Trade: Infrastructure and Regional Connectivity.” He examined changes in international trade and the growing economic importance of transport routes connecting regional markets.

The program continued with two panel discussions covering infrastructure development and the commercial aspects of Azerbaijan’s logistics sector.

The first panel, “Building Azerbaijan’s Regional Logistics Hub: Infrastructure and Regional Connectivity,” focused on the country’s transport capabilities and priorities for further development. Speakers discussed coordination across the logistics network, the introduction of digital technologies and measures to improve the efficiency of trade-related processes.

The first panel, “Developing Azerbaijan as a Regional Logistics Hub: Infrastructure and Regional Connectivity” focused on the country’s transport capabilities and priorities for further development. Speakers discussed integration across different modes of transport, the introduction of digital technologies and measures to improve the efficiency of trade-related processes.

The second panel, “The Future of Trade and Logistics: International Trade, Freight Transport and E-Commerce,” focused on the commercial aspects of the logistics sector. Participants examined challenges affecting international trade and freight transportation, developments in e-commerce and the financial needs of companies operating in these areas. The discussion also addressed how banks may support businesses in managing their operations and pursuing new commercial opportunities.

Cooperation between government institutions and the private sector was another important topic. Participants highlighted the need to address practical challenges in logistics and improve the processes that businesses rely on when transporting goods and conducting cross-border transactions.

The event concluded with an interactive Q&A session, featuring active audience participation and an open exchange of views on the challenges facing businesses, emerging opportunities and potential areas for further cooperation. Through this event, PASHA Bank brought together representatives of the public and private sectors to discuss the opportunities and challenges associated with Azerbaijan’s development as a regional logistics hub. The discussions underlined the importance of continued investment in infrastructure, stronger cooperation between stakeholders and access to financial services that meet the needs of businesses involved in international trade.