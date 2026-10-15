 Azerbaijani MMA fighters Mirali Huseynov and Amin Gasimov to hold their next bouts in the United States | 1news.az
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Azerbaijani MMA fighters Mirali Huseynov and Amin Gasimov to hold their next bouts in the United States

1news Staff23:15 - 15 / 10 / 2026
Azerbaijani MMA fighters Mirali Huseynov and Amin Gasimov to hold their next bouts in the United States

Azerbaijani mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters Mirali Huseynov and Amin Gasimov will hold their next bouts in the United States on October 17.

As İdman.Biz reports, our athletes will compete at the Urijah Faber's A1 Combat tournament, which will take place in the city of Sacramento (California).

The opponent of 31-year-old Mirali Huseynov will be Russian fighter Vyacheslav Borshchev, who has experience competing in the UFC. The bout will be held at a catchweight and will be the main event of the evening.

Huseynov has had 15 fights in his professional MMA career, in which he has won 10 and lost five. Our athlete defeated eight opponents by knockout or technical knockout, won one victory by submission and another one by decision.

His opponent Borshchev has eight wins, eight losses and one draw.

It should be noted that the 34-year-old Borshchev competed in the UFC in 2022–2025. In the world's largest MMA promotion, he had 10 bouts, of which he won three, lost six and fought one to a draw.

Another representative of Azerbaijan at this tournament, Amin Gasimov, will face American Jermy Henry. The bout will take place in the featherweight division.

Gasimov's professional MMA record includes 12 wins and three losses. His opponent Henry has had 19 fights, of which he won 10 and lost nine.

It should be noted that the A1 Combat 37 tournament, within which the bouts will take place, starts on October 17 at 05:00 Baku time.

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