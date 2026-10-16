The U.S. has expanded sanctions against Iran

The United States has added a Cuban bank, as well as 10 more legal entities and 16 individuals, to its Iran-related sanctions lists.

As TASS reports, the corresponding notice has been posted on the website of the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

According to a statement by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, distributed by the press service of the foreign policy department, the Cuban bank Banco Internacional de Comercio, S.A. was included in the sanctions lists over its alleged provision of services to Iranian financial organizations. The American restrictive measures affected legal entities registered in Iran, Iraq, and Hong Kong, in particular the Iraq-based International Development Bank (IDB). All the individuals included in the sanctions lists are citizens of Iran.

In addition, the U.S. Treasury Department issued a general license permitting, until October 30, operations necessary to wind down transactions involving the IDB.

Inclusion in the sanctions list means the freezing of assets in the United States and a ban on American citizens and companies doing business with those named in it.