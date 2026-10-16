 The U.S. has expanded sanctions against Iran | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

The U.S. has expanded sanctions against Iran

1news Staff00:00 - Today
The U.S. has expanded sanctions against Iran

The United States has added a Cuban bank, as well as 10 more legal entities and 16 individuals, to its Iran-related sanctions lists.

As TASS reports, the corresponding notice has been posted on the website of the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

According to a statement by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, distributed by the press service of the foreign policy department, the Cuban bank Banco Internacional de Comercio, S.A. was included in the sanctions lists over its alleged provision of services to Iranian financial organizations. The American restrictive measures affected legal entities registered in Iran, Iraq, and Hong Kong, in particular the Iraq-based International Development Bank (IDB). All the individuals included in the sanctions lists are citizens of Iran.

In addition, the U.S. Treasury Department issued a general license permitting, until October 30, operations necessary to wind down transactions involving the IDB.

Inclusion in the sanctions list means the freezing of assets in the United States and a ban on American citizens and companies doing business with those named in it.

Share:
1340

In focus

President's Diary

President Ilham Aliyev received the newly appointed ambassador of Georgia to our country - PHOTO

Society

Baku airport switches to fall-winter schedule

Society

Azerbaijan places Turkish columnist on international wanted list in case over calls to seize power

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev awards a group of figures of the Paralympic movement

World

Foreign Ministry: Ankara has taken concrete steps to normalize relations with Armenia

Yerevan assures Tehran: there will be no American troops along TRIPP

Turkey's minister of agriculture and forestry to take part in the COP17 leaders' summit in Yerevan

Mirzoyan calls relations between Armenia and Russia friendly

Editor's Choice

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

News for you

Germany withdraws from joint project with France to develop the MGCS tank

Deloitte's Cyprus arm helped conceal Abramovich's assets

Container ship with 2,500 containers sinks in the Strait of Hormuz

Lukashenko explains why Belarus is preparing for war

Latest news

Jeyhun Bayramov discussed the results of the VII Summit with the Secretary General of CICA - PHOTO

Today, 15:33

«Giardino», an Italian state of mind» - PHOTOS

Today, 15:30

Baku airport switches to fall-winter schedule

Today, 15:18

Azerbaijan places Turkish columnist on international wanted list in case over calls to seize power

Today, 15:15

President Ilham Aliyev received the newly appointed ambassador of Georgia to our country - PHOTO

Today, 13:35

Agro Dairy, part of PASHA Holding, supports the active social participation of children with autism

Today, 13:32

Armenia intends to develop cooperation in the energy sector, in the future, with Baku

Today, 13:30

Foreign Ministry: Ankara has taken concrete steps to normalize relations with Armenia

Today, 13:25

World Bank Group mobilizes $100 million in private capital in Azerbaijan

Today, 13:15

Iran proposes developing energy cooperation in the South Caucasus through the "3+3" format

Today, 13:10

Ilham Aliyev awards a group of figures of the Paralympic movement

Today, 13:05

President Ilham Aliyev received newly appointed Indian ambassador to Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Today, 13:04

Yerevan assures Tehran: there will be no American troops along TRIPP

Today, 12:50

Milli Majlis adopts amendments on work in windy weather in first reading

Today, 12:45

An ordinary flight as a pretext for speculation: Turkey manipulates the topic of the Israeli president's visit to Baku

Today, 12:20

Milli Majlis adopts amendments on pensions for civil servants and military personnel

Today, 12:18

Turkey's minister of agriculture and forestry to take part in the COP17 leaders' summit in Yerevan

Today, 12:15

Mirzoyan calls relations between Armenia and Russia friendly

Today, 12:00

Milli Majlis sends congratulatory letter to the president and first lady

Today, 11:30

Mher Grigoryan: There is no agreement on an exchange of enclaves between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Today, 11:20
All news