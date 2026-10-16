Protests in Argentina: 10 police officers injured, more than 30 protesters taken into custody

At least 31 people were detained during an anti-government protest that took place in Buenos Aires.

This was reported by the TN television channel.

The demonstration against insufficient funding for universities, in which several thousand people took part, was held on October 15 outside the Congress building. At first the protest proceeded peacefully, but at around 4:00 p.m. a group of demonstrators began throwing stones and bottles at police officers who were standing behind metal barriers. In response, police used water cannons and tear gas.

According to TN, 10 law enforcement officers sustained injuries and wounds. Argentina's Security Minister Alejandra Monteoliva stated that the protesters whose actions injured the police officers "will have to answer before the courts."

The demonstrators demanded that the government comply with the law passed by parliament on increasing funding for higher education institutions. On October 14, Judge Martín Cormick issued a ruling imposing a fine on the head of the government, Diego Santilli, for each day the law goes unenforced. Subsequently, another judicial body suspended that ruling.