Trump: Zelensky is not the person we should be dealing with

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is "not the person" the United States should be dealing with, since he allegedly does not want to negotiate an end to the war.

Trump said this in an interview with Newsmax.

The U.S. president's comments were a continuation of a series of critical remarks directed at Zelensky, in particular that "it is time for Ukraine to choose a new leader."

"He (Zelensky. – Ed.) is not the person we should be dealing with. Biden gave him hundreds of billions of dollars, billions and billions of dollars. I think that they (Ukraine and Russia. – Ed.) will still come to some kind of agreement. But not with him. He doesn't want to make a deal. He says he wants to make a deal, but in fact he doesn't," Trump stated.

The U.S. president added that he "is not a big supporter of Zelensky," and noted that "they destroyed that country."

"It all actually started with Barack Hussein Obama, when they made them give up Crimea. Crimea is indisputably the most valuable part of Ukraine. You know what I'm talking about. It is washed by the ocean on all four sides, right? The most beautiful corner of the earth. I'm a developer. I know good land. They gave away Crimea, but as for more recent events, it all started when Zelensky went to meet with Putin, and their meeting went very badly," Trump added.

He noted that Putin hates Zelensky, and Zelensky hates Putin, and "when there is such hatred between people, it is very difficult to reach an agreement."

At the same time, Trump is confident that the war "should end soon," since "in fact both sides would like it to end." "But, in my opinion, Zelensky is harder to deal with than Putin," the U.S. president added.

As a reminder, after Trump's recent comments, Zelensky stated his readiness to organize presidential elections in Ukraine if Vladimir Putin agrees to a 60-day ceasefire.