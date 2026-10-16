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Milli Majlis commission reveals details of hybrid campaign against Azerbaijan

1news Staff09:45 - Today
Milli Majlis commission reveals details of hybrid campaign against Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan has been subjected to an unprecedented wave of coordinated hybrid attacks, including religious and ideological provocations, information operations, and cyberattacks.

This was stated in an official statement by the Temporary Commission of the Milli Majlis on Countering Foreign Interference and Hybrid Threats.

In the course of a joint investigation by the parliament and the relevant state bodies, it was established that behind the destructive actions stand agents of influence inside the country and abroad, hacker groups, foreign media, and bot networks. At the same time, disinformation content is being spread, among other things, from the territories of neighboring and friendly states through outwardly independent digital channels.

The main goal of these attacks is to split society along ethnic and religious lines, undermine trust in state institutions, and impose alien values under the guise of defending freedoms, the statement says. To manipulate public opinion, the perpetrators actively use methods of “computational propaganda,” as well as the algorithms of “echo chambers” and “filter bubbles” on social networks, the authors of the document note.

The parliament emphasized that the sharp increase in external pressure is directly linked to the strengthening of Azerbaijan's international standing, its key role in international energy security, and its domestic stability. Despite the scale of the information campaign, the relevant structures are successfully neutralizing the threats, and the country's citizens are demonstrating resilience to provocations. In conclusion, the commission expressed gratitude to the citizens of neighboring countries who spoke out in condemnation of anti-Azerbaijani actions.

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