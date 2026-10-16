 Baku offers condolences to Pakistan over victims of Peshawar tragedy | 1news.az
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Baku offers condolences to Pakistan over victims of Peshawar tragedy

1news Staff10:00 - Today
Baku offers condolences to Pakistan over victims of Peshawar tragedy

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed condolences to Pakistan over the numerous victims of the partial collapse of a school building in Peshawar.

"We share the grief of the families of those who died and express our sincere condolences to all those affected by this tragedy, which has deeply saddened us," a post by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on the social network X reads.

As a reminder, the collapse of the roof of the three-story private Al-Khair school in Peshawar killed at least 34 children and one teacher, while more than 50 people were injured.

The children who died and were injured were between 6 and 14 years old.

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