 Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Sultan Hajiyev on his appointment as CICA secretary general | 1news.az
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Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Sultan Hajiyev on his appointment as CICA secretary general

1news Staff10:43 - Today
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Sultan Hajiyev on his appointment as CICA secretary general

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulated Ambassador Sultan Hajiyev on his appointment as the new Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) for the 2026-2030 period.

"We congratulate Ambassador Sultan Hajiyev on his appointment as the new Secretary General of CICA for the 2026–2030 period. We wish him success in this responsible position and in advancing CICA's goals of strengthening dialogue, mutual trust and cooperation in Asia," the Foreign Ministry said in a post on the social network Facebook.

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