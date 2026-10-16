 Milli Majlis adopts amendments on pensions for civil servants and military personnel | 1news.az
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Milli Majlis adopts amendments on pensions for civil servants and military personnel

1news Staff12:18 - Today
Milli Majlis adopts amendments on pensions for civil servants and military personnel

The Milli Majlis has approved in the final reading amendments changing the mechanism for granting pensions to civil servants, military personnel of the Ministry of Defense, and persons receiving pensions based on their term of office.

As Report informs, the changes were made to a number of laws, including "On Labor Pensions," "On the Status of Military Personnel," and "On Diplomatic Service."

Under the new approach, the pension amount for these categories will no longer be tied to the last salary (official salary) — it will be formed on the basis of the pension capital accumulated in an individual personal account. As before, a monthly supplement will be assigned to the pension, the amount of which will be determined for civil servants according to the administrative classification, and for military personnel according to military ranks.

According to the parliament, the current mechanism led to the formation of disproportionate pensions when salaries were raised, and also encouraged military personnel to retire rather than continue service. The new system will eliminate inequality in the pension provision of civil servants and will make it possible to assign pensions and supplements proactively in electronic form — without citizens having to apply to administrative bodies.

In addition, differentiated indexation of labor pensions and pension capital is envisaged: high pensions and large pension capital will be indexed under a different approach, while low ones will continue to be indexed in full. This will make it possible to strengthen the financial sustainability of the State Social Protection Fund and create conditions for the regular revision and increase of minimum pensions.

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