President Ilham Aliyev received the newly appointed ambassador of Georgia to our country - PHOTO

On October 16, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to our country, Giorgi Zakarashvili.

As AZERTAC reports, the ambassador presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state had a conversation with the ambassador.

President Ilham Aliyev recalled with satisfaction his state visit to Georgia in April this year and the hospitality extended during the visit.

Stating that Azerbaijani-Georgian relations have a rich history and a great future, the head of state emphasized the successful development of friendly relations and strategic partnership between our countries as two independent states, and noted that our peoples are bound by ties of brotherhood.

President Ilham Aliyev wished the ambassador success in his activities.

Expressing gratitude for the reception, Giorgi Zakarashvili said that it is a great honor for him to be appointed ambassador to fraternal Azerbaijan and to meet with the head of our state. The ambassador emphasized that our countries are strategic partners. The diplomat noted the closeness of the two peoples to each other.

He assured that during his tenure he would make every effort to further expand the historically established cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

During the conversation, satisfaction was expressed with the development of political relations between the two countries, and issues of cooperation in the trade and economic, transport and communications spheres, in the field of energy security and other areas were discussed.

Joint projects implemented by our countries in the energy and transport spheres were touched upon, and their important significance not only at the regional but also at the global level was emphasized.