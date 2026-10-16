 Lukashenko: The U.S. is mistaken in considering itself a force that no one can stop | 1news.az
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Lukashenko: The U.S. is mistaken in considering itself a force that no one can stop

1news Staff16:07 - Today
Lukashenko: The U.S. is mistaken in considering itself a force that no one can stop

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that the United States considers itself invincible, yet there are higher powers that "can put the mighty of this world in their place."

This was reported by the BelTA agency.

During a conversation with journalists, the Belarusian leader criticized the actions of the United States in Iran. "They went and bombed the country in certain cities, killed the country's leadership, and they talk about it and brag about it. What is that?" he noted.

"Yes, they are powerful now, they understand that there is no force that could stop them. They are mistaken," Lukashenko emphasized. "Everyone loves God, everyone prays... And He (God – ed.) sees it and will hit them very hard on the head. So one must be more careful here. We don't know for sure, but there are many forces in nature that can put the mighty of this world in their place. That must be remembered."

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