 Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army meets with NATO delegation - PHOTO | 1news.az
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Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army meets with NATO delegation - PHOTO

1news Staff16:45 - Today
Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army meets with NATO delegation - PHOTO

On October 16, First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army, Colonel General Kerim Veliyev met with a NATO delegation visiting our country as part of the third meeting of the training course "Interoperability Capabilities Initiative for Partner Countries" and first-level self-assessment exercises.

As 1news.az was told by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, Colonel General K. Veliyev noted the special importance of relations between Azerbaijan and NATO in the training of professional military personnel, emphasizing the importance of further developing this cooperation.

During the meeting, the important role of NATO in ensuring peace and security throughout the world was noted, and the significance of mutual visits, meetings held in various formats, exercises, and courses was emphasized.

The parties also discussed the prospects for developing cooperation with NATO in the field of military education and other issues of mutual interest.

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