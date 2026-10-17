Death toll from heavy rains in Istanbul rises to five

The number of people killed as a result of flooding caused by heavy rains in Istanbul has risen to five; a day earlier there were reports of four victims.

1news.az reports this with reference to the Turkish press.

According to the information, three people are currently listed as missing. Turkish Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci stated that one of the missing had earlier been found alive.

Note that the heavy rains, which have continued for several days now, have caused serious consequences in a number of Turkish cities. Classes have been canceled at all educational institutions in Istanbul, Zonguldak, Yalova, Kocaeli, Duzce, and Sakarya.

According to meteorologists, these are the heaviest rains in Istanbul in the past 84 years.