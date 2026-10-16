PASHA Bank supports another tree-planting and youth entrepreneurship initiative in Azerbaijan

In October 2026, 400 paulownia trees were planted in the Asgaran settlement of Azerbaijan’s Khojaly district, with support from PASHA Bank and in cooperation with the Regional Development Public Union (RDPU).



The planting was part of CrownPod, a project developed by Karabakh University’s Enactus team under the international Enactus program. The project aims to promote environmental sustainability and help young people develop innovative thinking and social entrepreneurship skills.



PASHA Bank employees joined RDPU volunteers and students of Karabakh University’s Enactus team for the planting. The initiative is an example of successful cooperation between the university, the private sector and civil society. It is intended to expand green spaces in Karabakh, help restore the local environment and put young people’s innovative ideas into practice.





Enactus is a global platform that encourages university students to think entrepreneurially and develop new solutions to social and environmental problems. Through the program, students put business methods to work, creating products and practical solutions that benefit society and the environment.

For PASHA Bank, a participant in the UN Global Compact, supporting tree-planting initiatives is one way of putting its commitment to sustainable development and social responsibility into practice. Such efforts also contribute to Azerbaijan’s green transition goals and the development of a healthier, more sustainable ecosystem for future generations.



Reducing the impact of climate change is one of the priorities set out in PASHA Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility Strategy for 2024–2026. The Bank supports a range of tree-planting and nature restoration projects and continues to expand its green financing mechanisms and solutions.

