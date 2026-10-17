 Two people killed in light aircraft crash in Scotland | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Two people killed in light aircraft crash in Scotland

1news Staff13:45 - Today
Two people killed in light aircraft crash in Scotland

Two people have died as a result of a light aircraft crash in Scotland.

According to local police, the incident occurred in the vicinity of the village of Drymen near the city of Stirling in central Scotland on October 16.

Medics who arrived at the site where the Piper Tomahawk II crashed pronounced dead the two people who were on board — an 80-year-old man and a 16-year-old teenager.

According to the BBC broadcasting corporation, contact with the aircraft was lost 20 minutes after it took off from Glasgow Airport. Earlier on Friday, this same Piper Tomahawk II, a small American single-engine aircraft intended primarily for pilot training and private flights, had taken to the skies twice. It spent 15 minutes in the air on one occasion and 2 hours on the other.

An investigation has been launched. No other details of the incident have been provided.

Source: TASS

Share:
1655

In focus

Opinion

The Nuremberg precedent: why Armenian war criminals must not escape responsibility

Society

Up to 31° of warmth expected in Azerbaijan on Sunday

Sport

World Sumo Championship to be held in Baku for the first time today

Politics

Ramiz Mehtiyev may be stripped of all his orders

World

Turkey asks prosecutors to review a children's beauty pageant in Antalya

Anthropic suggests U.S. economy could grow by nearly 50% by 2030 thanks to AI

Singer Navai began writing new songs right in a Kazakhstan detention center

Trump says whether he will fly in the new Tesla

Editor's Choice

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

News for you

Death Toll in Pakistan School Roof Collapse Rises to 30 - PHOTO - UPDATED

ITA: Italy to be the main partner country of the BakuBuild 2026 exhibition

Deloitte's Cyprus arm helped conceal Abramovich's assets

Pashinyan: We have no problems with the Russian concession, our task is to make our railway competitive

Latest news

Websites of a number of Azerbaijani government agencies are experiencing outages

Today, 18:49

Turkey asks prosecutors to review a children's beauty pageant in Antalya

Today, 18:22

Anthropic suggests U.S. economy could grow by nearly 50% by 2030 thanks to AI

Today, 17:54

In Barda, the orderly who beat a patient is now blackmailing the hospital - DETAILS

Today, 17:33

Singer Navai began writing new songs right in a Kazakhstan detention center

Today, 17:15

At Barda Central District Hospital, a nurse's aide beat an unconscious patient for 40 minutes

Today, 16:55

Georgia proposes that the EU begin a dialogue to normalize relations

Today, 16:35

Beckham may become a candidate for FIFA president

Today, 16:15

Valeh Alasgarov awarded the Order of "Sharaf"

Today, 16:00

Up to 31° of warmth expected in Azerbaijan on Sunday

Today, 15:40

Trump says whether he will fly in the new Tesla

Today, 15:10

The number of passengers using the metro has declined

Today, 14:53

Turkey announces plans to raise oil production to 1 million barrels per day

Today, 14:35

Pope Leo XIV ready for discharge after lung surgery

Today, 14:20

Clashes break out at protests in France - VIDEO

Today, 14:05

NATO exercises conclude in Baku

Today, 14:00

Two people killed in light aircraft crash in Scotland

Today, 13:45

World Sumo Championship to be held in Baku for the first time today

Today, 13:25

Ramiz Mehtiyev may be stripped of all his orders

Today, 13:00

A record number of ships has been attacked in Hormuz since the beginning of October

Today, 12:20
All news