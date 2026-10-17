Two people killed in light aircraft crash in Scotland

Two people have died as a result of a light aircraft crash in Scotland.

According to local police, the incident occurred in the vicinity of the village of Drymen near the city of Stirling in central Scotland on October 16.



Medics who arrived at the site where the Piper Tomahawk II crashed pronounced dead the two people who were on board — an 80-year-old man and a 16-year-old teenager.



According to the BBC broadcasting corporation, contact with the aircraft was lost 20 minutes after it took off from Glasgow Airport. Earlier on Friday, this same Piper Tomahawk II, a small American single-engine aircraft intended primarily for pilot training and private flights, had taken to the skies twice. It spent 15 minutes in the air on one occasion and 2 hours on the other.



An investigation has been launched. No other details of the incident have been provided.



Source: TASS