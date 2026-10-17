 The number of passengers using the metro has declined | 1news.az
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The number of passengers using the metro has declined

1news Staff14:53 - Today
The number of passengers using the metro has declined

The number of passengers who used metro transportation services in January-September 2026 has been disclosed.

As 1news.az reports citing the State Statistics Committee, the figure amounted to 156 million 158.2 thousand people.

In the first 9 months of 2025, this indicator stood at 162 million 575.8 people.

Let us note that in January-September 2026, 1 billion 771 million 305.6 thousand passengers were transported in the transport sector.

In the corresponding period of last year, 1 billion 614 million 512.9 thousand passengers were transported.

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