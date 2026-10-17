Trump says whether he will fly in the new Tesla

U.S. President Donald Trump said at a briefing that he is very happy for Tesla CEO, billionaire Elon Musk, whose company unveiled the premium Roadster sports car capable of flying, 1news.az reports citing RBC.

"I don't know whether you will see me in this car, but it's quite impressive," the American leader said while speaking with reporters at the White House.

Trump recalled that he recently presented Musk with the country's highest scientific award — the National Medal of Science. He also noted that the United States is doing what "no one previously considered possible."

The premiere of the new Tesla model, the Roadster, took place on October 16. The car was equipped with cold gas thrusters developed jointly with SpaceX. They run on compressed gas and allow the electric car to briefly rise into the air and control its position during the jump. Amid the presentation of the new version of the electric sports car, shares of Tesla Inc. rose by more than 5%.