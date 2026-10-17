Up to 31° of warmth expected in Azerbaijan on Sunday

On October 18, the air temperature in Azerbaijan will warm up to 31°.

As 1news.az reports citing the National Hydrometeorology Service, variable cloudiness is expected in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula, overcast in places, mainly without precipitation.

In the morning, light fog is possible in places. A moderate southeasterly wind will prevail.

The air temperature at night will be 18-20, during the day 23-28° above zero. Atmospheric pressure will be at the level of 760 mm of mercury. Relative humidity will be 70-75% at night and 60-65% during the day.

In the regions of Azerbaijan, it will be mainly without precipitation. At night and in the morning, fog is possible in places. A moderate easterly wind will prevail.

The air temperature at night will be 16-19, during the day 26-31° above zero; in the mountains, 7-12 at night and 20-25° above zero during the day.