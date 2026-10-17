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Turkey asks prosecutors to review a children's beauty pageant in Antalya

1news Staff18:22 - Today
Turkey asks prosecutors to review a children's beauty pageant in Antalya

Turkey's Ministry of Family and Social Services has prepared an appeal to the prosecutor's office in order to verify the legality of holding a beauty pageant in Antalya for children aged 4 to 13.

"In connection with reports that have appeared in some media outlets and on social networks stating that a beauty pageant called Little Miss and Little Mister United World will be held in Antalya with the participation of children in the 4-13 age group, it has become necessary to declare the following: the Ministry of Family and Social Services has prepared a statement to the prosecutor's office regarding the said event," the agency's statement says.

As the ministry indicated, "it is unacceptable for children to compete on the basis of their appearance, for them to be forced into aesthetic templates that do not correspond to their age and development, and for them to be evaluated by adult beauty criteria." "Such events, which turn children into an element of a commercial product, are incompatible with children's rights and the principle of the best interests of the child. Protecting the physical, mental and psychosocial development of our children is our fundamental duty," the ministry emphasized, noting that "no commercial activity, advertisement or event is more valuable than the rights and well-being of <...> children."

The agency also reported that it had not limited itself to preparing a statement to the prosecutor's office, but had also begun its own inspections. "To protect our children, all necessary legal and administrative steps will be resolutely taken within the framework of the powers and responsibilities of our ministry," the text says.

The Little Miss & Little Mister United World contest is an international children's beauty and talent pageant founded in 2000. It involves children from different countries who perform creative numbers, present national costumes and take part in fashion shows. In past years, the event has been held in various countries, including Turkey, Greece and the UAE.

Source: TASS

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