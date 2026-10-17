Websites of a number of Azerbaijani government agencies are experiencing outages

In Azerbaijan, problems have arisen with access to the official websites of a number of government agencies.

As 1news.az reports, access is currently unavailable to the websites of the State Statistics Committee, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Defense and others.

The causes of the outage and the timeframe for its resolution are not yet known.

Recall that a similar situation was observed on October 14 as well. At that time, the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security reported intensive cyberattacks on the state information infrastructure.

In connection with what has occurred, a corresponding inquiry has been sent to the competent authorities.