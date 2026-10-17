Rare tropical marine species appear off the coast of California due to ocean warming

An abnormal rise in water temperature in the Pacific Ocean, linked to the El Niño climate phenomenon, has led to the appearance of rare tropical fish, sharks, and sea snakes off the coast of the American state of California.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the news agency Reuters.

According to the agency, this year, due to an abnormally strong El Niño, warm ocean waters have advanced far to the north, which has attracted tropical sea creatures to the coast of California.

In particular, whale sharks, hammerhead sharks, manta rays, and flying fish have been spotted off the coast. In September, a venomous yellow-bellied sea snake, which is extremely rarely found in this region, washed ashore.

In addition, for the first time in the history of observations, a longfin bigeye fish was discovered in California, and on two beaches in Orange County the first known cases of sea turtle nesting on the West Coast of the United States were recorded.

At the same time, the warming of the ocean is accompanied by negative consequences. Marine heat waves and powerful storms have led to rising water levels, the destruction of coastal homes, and the erosion of beaches in southern California.

Experts also warn of a threat to kelp forests, which prefer cold water and serve as a habitat for numerous marine species.

After El Niño ends in 2027, ocean temperatures and the habitats of marine species are expected to largely return to normal values.