More than 100 flights delayed at Moscow airports - VIDEO

A total of 103 departing and arriving flights have been delayed at airports in the Moscow aviation hub.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by Russia's Ministry of Transport.

According to the ministry, as of 4:30 p.m. Baku time, the delays affected a total of 103 flights.

The Transport Ministry specified that all airports continue to receive and dispatch aircraft in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The ministry emphasized that ensuring flight safety remains the top priority.