 Armed men kidnap 20 police trainees in Pakistan | 1news.az
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Armed men kidnap 20 police trainees in Pakistan

1news Staff23:50 - 17 / 10 / 2026
Armed men kidnap 20 police trainees in Pakistan

In Balochistan province in western Pakistan, unidentified armed men kidnapped 20 police trainees.

As 1news.az reports citing Dawn, the incident occurred on the Quetta-Karachi highway in Mastung district. Unidentified men on motorcycles armed with automatic rifles stopped a minibus in which the recruits were returning home for the weekend from a police training center in Kalat.

The kidnappers took the minibus with the police officers and fled in an unknown direction. They released the driver and three other passengers.

Pakistani law enforcement agencies launched a search operation in the nearby mountains, but so far it has produced no results. None of the groups operating in the region has yet claimed responsibility for the kidnapping.

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