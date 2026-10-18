Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates citizens on Independence Restoration Day

Independence Restoration Day, marked on October 18, is the embodiment of the Azerbaijani people's will for freedom, national unity, and loyalty to the traditions of statehood.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated in a post by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan on the social network X on the occasion of Independence Restoration Day.

"We sincerely congratulate all our compatriots on the 35th anniversary of the restoration of Azerbaijan's state independence and wish our native country eternal independence, lasting peace, progress, and prosperity.

May our independent Azerbaijan continue to develop, and may our tricolor flag always fly proudly!" the post reads.

In addition, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov also shared a post on social media, congratulating the people on Independence Restoration Day.

"Today, independent Azerbaijan, relying on its rich heritage of statehood, is confidently moving into the future, strengthening its position on the international stage and resolutely defending its national interests," Bayramov wrote.