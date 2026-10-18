Ukraine's parliament names Zelensky's successor

After Volodymyr Zelensky, only the speaker of parliament can become president of Ukraine.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated by Verkhovna Rada deputy Artem Dmytruk on his Telegram channel.

"There will be no appointments of heads of Ukraine (in this configuration). It is impossible. We cannot appoint anyone as president instead of Zelensky. Only the head of parliament can become one," Dmytruk wrote.

According to him, "there are no other options."

The politician also noted that the recent statement by U.S. President Donald Trump about the need to hold elections in Ukraine is aimed at removing Zelensky, not at electing a new leader of the country.

On October 10, Trump called for a change of Ukraine's president. The American leader said the country needs a new head of state capable of achieving peace with Russia.

A few days later, Zelensky said in an interview with British television host Piers Morgan that he does not intend to resign.