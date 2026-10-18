 Ukraine's parliament names Zelensky's successor | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Politics

Ukraine's parliament names Zelensky's successor

1news Staff10:50 - Today
Ukraine's parliament names Zelensky's successor

After Volodymyr Zelensky, only the speaker of parliament can become president of Ukraine.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated by Verkhovna Rada deputy Artem Dmytruk on his Telegram channel.

"There will be no appointments of heads of Ukraine (in this configuration). It is impossible. We cannot appoint anyone as president instead of Zelensky. Only the head of parliament can become one," Dmytruk wrote.

According to him, "there are no other options."

The politician also noted that the recent statement by U.S. President Donald Trump about the need to hold elections in Ukraine is aimed at removing Zelensky, not at electing a new leader of the country.

On October 10, Trump called for a change of Ukraine's president. The American leader said the country needs a new head of state capable of achieving peace with Russia.

A few days later, Zelensky said in an interview with British television host Piers Morgan that he does not intend to resign.

Share:
929

In focus

Opinion

The Nuremberg precedent: why Armenian war criminals must not escape responsibility

Politics

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates citizens on Independence Restoration Day

Politics

Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on the occasion of the Day of Restoration of Independence

Opinion

From "football" to "academic": diplomatic déjà vu in relations between Ankara and Yerevan

Politics

Trade unions of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan sign memorandum of cooperation

Ukraine's parliament names Zelensky's successor

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates citizens on Independence Restoration Day

Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on the occasion of the Day of Restoration of Independence

Editor's Choice

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

News for you

Baku offers condolences to Pakistan over victims of Peshawar tragedy

Turkey backs transforming the CICA forum into a full-fledged organization

Pashinyan hopes to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan before 2031

Jeyhun Bayramov meets with Wang Yi - PHOTO

Latest news

Rezaei: Iran has developed a new plan against the U.S. and Israel

Today, 12:45

Another wave of support from the people of Turkey: We are together with Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Today, 12:20

At least 15 killed as truck plows into crowd of pilgrims in India - VIDEO

Today, 12:00

Trade unions of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan sign memorandum of cooperation

Today, 11:35

Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked Russia's Leningrad region: VK data center came under attack - VIDEO

Today, 11:00

Ukraine's parliament names Zelensky's successor

Today, 10:50

At least seven killed in explosion and fire at military base in Canada

Today, 10:30

Results of the 8th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League will be determined today

Today, 10:10

China to launch $178 million sustainable aviation fuel plant

Today, 09:50

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates citizens on Independence Restoration Day

Today, 09:30

Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on the occasion of the Day of Restoration of Independence

Today, 09:20

Macron condemns mass riots in France, at least 400 people detained

Today, 00:05

Armed men kidnap 20 police trainees in Pakistan

17 / 10 / 2026, 23:50

Will student stipends be raised?

17 / 10 / 2026, 23:25

Bahceli congratulates Azerbaijan on 35th anniversary of restoration of independence

17 / 10 / 2026, 23:05

Truck overturns on the Zardab – Kurdamir road

17 / 10 / 2026, 23:00

Protests continue in Albania for a fifth day

17 / 10 / 2026, 22:50

Hikmet Hajiyev shares a post about a documentary on the history of Germans in Azerbaijan

17 / 10 / 2026, 22:30

At least 17 people crushed to death at Indian religious festival

17 / 10 / 2026, 22:16

In France, protesters stormed the Lille city hall building and went on a rampage

17 / 10 / 2026, 21:50
All news